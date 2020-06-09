Stafford County emergency responders recovered the body of a 20-year-old man from Abel Reservoir on Tuesday night, according to Major Shawn Kimmitz of the Sheriff’s Office.
Kimmitz said the man jumped into the water, surfaced briefly, and then vanished.
Emergency responders received the call at 5:48 p.m. Shortly after 6 p.m., Kellogg Mill Road was closed to all traffic while emergency rescue equipment was moved into the vicinity. Unmanned aircraft, patrol teams and divers searched the reservoir area before locating and recovering the man around 8:30 p.m., when he was pronounced dead. The search lasted over two hours.
Kimmitz said the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The cause of the man’s death is under investigation.
—James Scott Baron
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.