Zachary Wathen wants to serve.
He’s just not sure how he’d like to do it.
Although Wathen’s father and great-uncle were both firefighters, he said he wants to serve as a medic in the U.S. Army, then serve in the military as a firefighter.
For the time being, however, a rigorous firefighter training course seemed a good option for the undecided 17–year–old North Stafford High School senior.
Wathen was selected—along with 12 other area high school students—to participate in the inaugural class of the Stafford County High School fire program.
The new, yearlong firefighter training program will help the students achieve National Fire Protection Association certification at the Firefighter 1 and 2 levels.
“Being certified at those two levels of firefighter right out of high school paves the way for a career position with the fire service,” said Master Technician Scott Strain, who serves as the course’s director and lead instructor.
Strain said the curriculum is the same as that of Stafford’s training academy for career firefighter recruits, “with the exception of the discipline and physical training portions.”
Grant Whitley, a 17-year-old senior at Mountain View High School, was one of the students selected for the program.
“All of the information is very interesting, and the homework is challenging, but it’s manageable.” he said. “I love the teaching style, and we’re learning to work together real well.”
He is also still considering what the future holds, but saw the program as a good way to start down a career path that appeals to him.
“I don’t know if I want to go to college or not,” Whitley said. “I’m either going to be an officer in the Marine Corps, or enlisted in the Marine Corps, or I am applying for the career academy for Stafford Fire Department. I always wanted to be a firefighter, and saw this as a stepping stone.”
Strain thinks that’s a smart move.
“They will be extremely well prepared if they choose to go to an academy,” he said.
Strain also said if the students want to volunteer at a fire station when they complete the course, they will be fully qualified to do so.
“They can immediately join and ride the truck,” said Strain. “They could also immediately join Fredericksburg, King George, Caroline or other departments that do not require completion of academy work. They will have the qualifications from this course to do so.”
Each high school in the county is allotted five slots for the fire program annually, and selection for the course is highly competitive. Interested students complete an application, write an essay about why they want to participate in the program, and then have their academic performance reviewed.
“It’s a one-year course that’s spread out over 10 months of the school year,” said Strain. “They started August 12 and the final test for certification is May 9 for Firefighter 1 and 2.”
The course is a community partnership between Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Stafford County Public Schools.
The total cost of the program is about $245,000 annually for 20 students, which includes textbooks, gear and firefighting equipment that the students will need to train in and use to serve as volunteer firefighters.
In addition to traditional firefighter training with ladders and hoses, and becoming familiar with safety equipment and vehicles, students in the program are also taught fire department organization, communications, search and rescue operations, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and hazardous material identification and disposal.
Each student also receives a National Fire Protection Association physical examination that includes expanded checks and screenings to ensure that each is fit to perform the rigorous duties of a firefighter.
The students meet daily from 10:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
“They have to come in for 11 Saturdays and these courses are graded as adult education classes. There’s no fluff,” said Strain.
The students also gave up two weeks of summer vacation to participate in the hazardous materials phase of the training.
“There’s nothing easy about the course,” said Strain.
“If they truly want to get on the fire service, they will have that ability,” said Strain. “Our long-term goal will be to use these students as candidates for upcoming recruit schools.”
Strain, who has been with Stafford County Fire and Rescue for the last eight years, also said the students will help fill vacancies in the volunteer force, a shortage fire departments are feeling nationwide.
“Due to lifestyle changes, such as more people working now, there’s a much higher demand now for volunteers everywhere,” said Strain.
The course also allows students to earn college credit toward an associate’s degree in fire science, as well as national certification as firefighters.
“A good portion of these students want to be career. They’re not doing it for credit,” said Strain. “These are some extremely dedicated students. This course gives them a leg up for whatever career they want to go into.”
