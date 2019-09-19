Nature lovers now have more to love.
In a unanimous 7-0 vote Tuesday, Stafford County supervisors transferred 123 acres of lush green forest to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. The new acquisition will be added to the 2,941–acre Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve in the eastern portion of the county.
The four parcels that make up the transferred property were acquired in 2017 by the county using donated and matching funds through a grant from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation. The grant limited the county’s use of the property to a natural area.
Natural areas are established to protect natural communities and habitats of rare plants and animals. Wherever possible, the public may visit these areas using access points and routes that do not harm sensitive, protected resources.
The newly acquired land will serve as a buffer area for the existing Potomac Creek Heronry, which was added to the preserve last year. Like the preserve itself, the new tract is chock-full of rare plants, wildlife, wetlands, perennial streams and thick forest.
The Crow’s Nest preserve—which played important roles in Native American, colonial and Civil War histories—is Virginia’s 54th state natural area.
The current day preserve features varying topography, tidal creeks, deep ravines and tidal marshes. Its 2,270 acres of mature hardwood forest includes rare trees, nesting bald eagles, a habitat for the federally listed short–nose sturgeon and habitat for 22 plant species that are significant for the Coastal Plain of Virginia.
It’s also home to 60 species of migratory songbirds and is a spawning, nursery and feeding habitat for 49 species of fish and seven species of mussels and shellfish.
