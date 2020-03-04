Stafford County property owners could see an increase in their real-estate tax bills next year.
The Board of Supervisors voted 5–2 Tuesday to advertise a 2-cent tax rate increase for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Supervisors Mark Dudenhefer and Gary Snellings voted against it.
“I’m not a fan of increasing taxes, but we do have needs in this county,” said Chairwoman Meg Bohmke. “We’re going through the budget right now. There are definitely things that we need, and things that we want.”
Supervisors in favor of the increase cited public safety, education, capital improvements and transportation improvements as some of the reasons for their vote.
“No one wants to willingly raise taxes,” said Supervisor Tinesha Allen. “We raise taxes out of necessity, and as a growing county—second fastest in the commonwealth—we have to.”
The fiscal year 2020 real estate tax rate was $1.01, and Tuesday’s vote allows supervisors to advertise a rate of $1.03. Even without a rate increase, Stafford residents could see higher bills due to rising property values.
This year’s county real estate reassessments saw property values rise an average of 7 percent, meaning the equalized tax rate—which would allow the county to bring in the same revenue as in fiscal year 2020—is 97 cents.
If county officials adopt the $1.03 tax rate, the owner of a $342,500 home, the average home value in the county, would see their bill rise $171, thanks to increased property value and the rate increase.
The county’s general fund revenue for the new fiscal year, based on a real estate tax rate of $1.01, is expected to be $335.7 million, nearly $17 million more than the fiscal 2020 budget. The proposed budget has $131.7 million slated for county schools and $72.8 million for public safety.
A public hearing on the rate—and the county’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget—is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 7.
The budget also includes a proposed increase in personal property taxes, as well as a 1.5 percent increase in user fees for county water and sewer services.
The proposed personal property tax rate for county residents would increase by 23 cents, from $6.46 to $6.69 per $100 of assessed value. County officials hope to generate an additional $1.5 million as a result of the rate increase to fund transportation road bond projects that voters approved in November.
Supervisors hope to set the tax rates and adopt the fiscal year 2021 budget during their April 21 meeting. The board cannot exceed the advertised rate of $1.03 without additional advertising and public hearings, but may decide to set the rate lower during that meeting.
Tax bills are expected to be mailed to county residents in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.