Stafford County supervisors approved an ordinance that allows residents to keep bees in subdivisions. The ordinance will remain in place for two years, when supervisors will evaluate its progress.
The ordinance was approved on a 4–3 vote Tuesday night. Supervisors Meg Bohmke, Gary Snellings and Crystal Vanuch voted against the measure.
One of the concerns raised by supervisors was bees’ attraction to chlorinated swimming pools in residential areas. Under the new ordinance, the county requires beekeepers to have “one adequate, accessible water source” within 20 feet of their hives, as well as signs on the property to indicate beehives are present.
Keith Tignor, state apiarist of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, told supervisors that bees could be dissuaded from pools by something as simple as a water-filled pie pan with rocks at its base to allow the bees a place to land, a birdbath, or a five-gallon container of water near the hives.
“Typically, they’re not going to go past the most available [water source],” he said. “That’s not to say that all of them will, but most of them will use that water source and return back to the hive with that water.”
Supervisor Tom Coen said he has never been notified of a single bee swarm targeting humans in his rural district, but asked the state’s head beekeeper if such swarms could occur.
“I’ve been a state apiarist for 20 years, and I have not had a bee attack reported to me,” said Tignor.
Tignor said there are over 500 types of bees located throughout Virginia—honeybees being one of them—in addition to another 500 other species of insects that can sting humans. Tignor said honeybees will fly away from humans once they realize they are not a food source.
“Honeybees are looking for flowers, with nectar and pollen, that’s their entire food source,” said Tignor. “They’re unlikely to visit us unless we’re wearing an aftershave or perfume that makes us smell like a flower.”
Kathy Baker, Stafford’s assistant director of planning and zoning, previously told supervisors the original request for a county beekeeping ordinance came from local residents interested in starting the hobby.
Under the new ordinance, apiaries are permitted as an accessory in residential areas zoned R-1, which requires that a dwelling be situated on the property.
The ordinance allows hives at the rear of residential lots, 15 feet away from all property lines. Two hives are permitted on a 10,000-square-foot parcel, three on a 12,500-square-foot parcel and four on parcels of 15,000 square feet.
There are other requirements beekeepers must follow for flight path barriers, stacking of the bee boxes and barrier requirements, including fences or evergreen shields at the front of the hives.
Jerry Mattiaccio, owner of Stafford’s Rock Hill Honey Bee Farms at 45 Pinto Lane, said he believes the ordinance is a good idea to help reclaim some of the bee population that has been devastated in Virginia and across the country due to the parasitic Varroa mite.
“We run 1,000 colonies and we’re constantly treating for those mites,” Mattiaccio said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.