Stafford County Administrator Tom Foley presented supervisors Tuesday with the first draft of the county’s proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Foley projects the county’s general fund revenue to be $335,746,225, nearly $17 million more than the fiscal year 2020 budget. His plan calls for spending nearly half the total revenue on county schools and about 20 percent on public safety.

Although the latest county real estate assessment shows property values have risen 5–6 percent, Foley proposed supervisors keep the county’s real estate tax rate at $1.01 per $100 of assessed value. Under Foley’s proposed budget, the average homeowner would pay $3,287 in annual real estate tax. In 2019, that bill was $3,040.

Foley’s budget uses the additional revenue to increase county spending by 5.3 percent, with most of the money going toward public schools and raises for public safety employees. His budget proposes an increase of $4.3 million for education compared with the current fiscal year, $2.7 million for public safety pay raises, and $1.1 million for county employee raises.

Foley also recommends a personal property tax rate increase—from $6.46 to $6.69 per $100 of assessed value—to generate $1.5 million in new revenue to fund transportation road bond projects that voters approved in November.

Foley’s budget includes a number of capital improvements. He allocates $5.3 million toward a new high school, $3.6 million for new fire and rescue equipment, and $2.6 million toward a new county courthouse.

On March 3, supervisors will review the budget and may authorize a public hearing on the budget and tax rates, which is scheduled for April 7.

