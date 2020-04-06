Stafford County supervisors have decided not to let residents offer on-site comments at a public hearing Tuesday on the proposed fiscal 2021 budget because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Instead, residents can submit comments by completing an online form, which will remain open until April 21. All submissions received will be read into the public record.
The online speaker card is located at staffordcountyva.gov/publichearings. Comments
Supervisors will access the meeting remotely. It will be broadcast live on Comcast channel 23, Cox channel 90 and Verizon channel 39, as well as online, beginning at 7 p.m.
The county had planned for supervisors to attend in person and for residents to communicate with them via camera and microphone outside, near the main entrance of the facility.
Early last month, supervisors set the advertised real estate tax rate for the fiscal year beginning July 1 at $1.03 for every $100 of assessed value. They advertised a 23-cent increase in personal property taxes, as well as a 1.5 percent increase in user fees for county water and sewer services.
Supervisors will continue the public hearing until they meet again April 21 to adopt the budget and tax rate. Tax bills are expected to be mailed to county residents early next month.
