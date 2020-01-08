Falmouth Supervisor Meg Bohmke was elected by her peers on Monday night as chairwoman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.
“It’s not an easy job,” said Bohmke. “We’ve got to keep our eye on the ball because we’re a fast moving county with lots of growth.”
Bohmke, who had previously served as both chairwoman and vice chairwoman of the board, was first elected as a county supervisor in November 2013.
“The biggest thing is our budget,” said Bohmke. “We also have a transportation bond to work, a different general assembly, there are also going to be some changes, primarily in raises for our public safety officials and our capital improvement projects.”
Also during Monday’s meeting, Supervisor Tom Coen was elected as vice chairman of the board. Coen has represented the George Washington District since November 2018.
Both Bohmke and Coen won their positions Tuesday evening on 6–1 votes. Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer voted no to both nominees.
Tuesday’s meeting was also the first for new supervisors Crystal Vanuch of the Rock Hill District and Tinesha Allen of the Grif-fis-Widewater District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.