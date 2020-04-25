Facing pleas from constituents not to raise taxes, as well as an anticipated budget shortfall of nearly $6.5 million in the current fiscal year, Stafford County supervisors voted 5–2 on Tuesday night to set an equalized real estate tax rate of 97 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“The equalized rate for real estate is the rate at which the county generates the same amount of money in 2020 as it did in 2019,” said Stafford Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky.
The rate set Tuesday is 6 cents below the tax rate of $1.03 supervisors advertised in early March, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The previous year’s rate was $1.01.
“There are too many unknowns right now. We don’t know what the future will hold,” said Supervisor Meg Bohmke. “It’s our responsibility to be conservative and take into consideration that people are furloughed and unemployed.”
Supervisors also voted unanimously to hold the personal property tax rate at its current level of $6.46 per $100 of assessed value.
Bills for both personal property and real estate taxes will be mailed to county residents in May, before the beginning of the next fiscal year. Although residents have until June 5 to pay those bills, supervisors will vote on May 5 to possibly lower the interest and late payment fees on personal property bills to zero, as well as possibly extending the deadline to pay those bills.
During that May 5 meeting, county officials may also propose cutting $5.1 million from the next fiscal year’s budget that begins July 1.
Even with a tax rate lower than was originally proposed, supervisors may choose to approve hiring some new employees. But they may defer county roadway improvements, renovations at Drew Middle School, construction of a new high school and a down payment for a new county courthouse.
“Our future ability to borrow money decreases with the tax rate being reduced, so we have to reprioritize our projects,” said Bohmke.
Other budget items that were board priorities only a couple months ago may not make the cut May 5. Those could include a full-time engine crew at Rock Hill Volunteer Fire Department and four new sheriff’s deputies. Supervisors may also choose to draw $5 million from the county’s reserve funds to cover the shortfall.
On Tuesday, Supervisor Tom Coen suggested a motion to adopt Supervisor Tinesha Allen’s proposed real estate tax rate of $1.00, followed by a substitute motion for the 97-cent rate by Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer. Supervisors ultimately voted in favor of Dudenhefer’s motion by a vote of 5–2, with Supervisors Cindy Shelton and Allen voting against the measure.
Although Supervisor Crystal Vanuch supported the equalized real estate tax rate, the Rock Hill supervisor sought a condition during the debate that would guarantee first responders the “step” portion of a salary plan that supervisors approved late last year.
“We are not going to approve tax rates with caveats in them,” Bohmke said. “Tonight, we are setting the tax rate. On Tuesday, May 5, we will be approving the budget.”
At the equalized rate, the approved pay scale for first responders does adjust fire and law enforcement salaries to help make them more competitive with their peers in surrounding jurisdictions. At that tax rate, some first responders would receive stipends to help cover advanced life support certification.
The proposed fiscal year 2021 budget currently lacks first-year pay raises for first responders, but supervisors could include those when they meet in May.
Supervisors on Tuesday also voted 6-1 to allocate funds from the Secondary System Six-Year Program to pave specific gravel or dirt roads in the county. Those state funds are set aside to improve roadway safety.
Dudenhefer was not in favor of the motion and said funds should be targeted exclusively for roadway projects that improve safety for all motorists on high-capacity secondary roads.
Supervisors also voted 6–1 to deny a lease at office space on Centreport Parkway for the county registrar to use during the anticipated surge of early voters for the November presidential election. County staff is leaning toward using available space at the Stafford Regional Airport to serve as a temporary registrar’s office during that election.
Before final approval of the budget on May 5, supervisors will hold another budget work session on April 28, and another on April 30, if necessary.
