A plan to redevelop Aquia Town Center has taken a step backward.
On Tuesday, Stafford County supervisors voted unanimously to terminate the county’s memorandum of understanding with property owner Mosaic Realty Partners because of the company’s failure to install new sign panels at the entrance of the former shopping center just outside the gates of Aquia Harbour.
The termination of the agreement means the real estate developer will lose millions of dollars in incremental tax incentives. It also means the center’s future continues to remain uncertain.
“None of us want to do this, but we have to do what’s right,” said Supervisor Cindy Shelton, whose Aquia District includes the site. “We have a contract and we have to comply with it.”
Last July, county supervisors and Mosaic signed an amended memorandum of understanding that outlined several maintenance and clean-up requirements for the Maryland-based real estate company.
In addition to installing the sign panels, the memorandum called for Mosaic to mow grassy areas on the property; remove scattered debris and piles of asphalt, concrete, stone and rock; grade, seed and mulch the southeast corner of the lot; remove a chain-link fence; add opaque screening in certain areas; and manage stormwater.
According to Stafford County Communications Director Andrew Spence, Mosaic completed the property maintenance requirements outlined in the July memorandum, with the exception of the sign panels. In November, supervisors directed county staff to contact Mosaic regarding the discrepancy, but when a response was not provided by the company, a notice of failure was sent that same month, giving Mosaic 30 days to comply.
As of Tuesday, the sign panels were not installed.
Mosaic Principal Eron Sodie said Monday he had been talking to county officials regarding the sign panel issue and maintained his firm was working on a solution to the problem.
“There’s a way to do it that doesn’t waste money and there’s a way to do it that actually is productive towards the project and we’re just trying to figure out a way that makes them happy with the result,” he said. “I’ve been talking to them about it for about the past couple weeks. That’s it. I’m not talking about it anymore.”
The 25-acre North Stafford site was once a vibrant, popular shopping center, anchored by a Shoppers Food Warehouse and Regal Cinemas. All of that was razed in 2007. Original plans by the property owner called for a sprawling, new, mixed-use development on the lot, including shops and restaurants, anchored by an upscale grocery store.
That never happened, despite the county’s plan that would have provided at least $6.25 million in tax rebates to Mosaic.
In 2016, the project appeared to be gaining some momentum when Harris Teeter announced it would build a supermarket to anchor the development, but the chain pulled out after the developer’s request to more than double the incentive proved unsuccessful.
Today, the only tenants in the vicinity are a Subway restaurant and an information technology consulting firm. The remainder of Aquia Town Center remains desolate and vacant, as it has for years.
Shelton said supervisors have provided Mosaic with options they have failed to follow through on.
“We’ve been trying to help them,” Shelton said. “We’ve contacted them with options and they’ve done nothing. We really, really want to build something there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
About time they did something. Now use the blight abatement laws to seize the property.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.