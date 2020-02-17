Years of hard work, determination and cooperation finally paid off Noah and Jonah Boyd this past weekend as the brothers earned the rank of Eagle Scout along with 10 other boys who belonged to Boy Scout Troop 1945.
But the joy of their success was tempered by other emotions, as well, because the troop, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 10 Boscobel Road in Stafford County, decided to sever its ties with the Boy Scouts because of controversial changes in the organization’s policies.
“It’s bittersweet, too, to know this is the end of their Scout journey and now, on to bigger things and newer things,” their mother, Lynlee Boyd, said after pinning Eagle Scout medals on 16-year-old Noah and 14-year-old Jonah Saturday.
“They’re both all grown up now, I guess,” she added. “It’s kind of hard to think of life without Scouting after such an intense push to get this accomplished.”
According to Scouts BSA, only 4 percent of all Boy Scouts ever reach Eagle status, so it’s uncommon to have such a large group receive the rank at the same time.
In 2009, 11 Scouts from Troop 600 in Bellevue, Wash., earned the rank together, and last October, 13 boys from Troop 13 in Houston donned their Eagle Scout red, white and blue neckerchiefs at the same ceremony.
“I think they will look back on this day as one of the greatest things that they ever accomplished,” Boyd said.
To become Eagle Scouts, each boy had to earn at least 21 merit badges demonstrating a variety of skills and pass grueling boards of review. Then each Scout started a labor-intensive, 130-hour service project.
Noah Boyd restored an 18th-century cemetery at Henry Farm in Woodstock.
“It made me feel good to do that project,” he said. “It helped me connect to people who have died and fallen and made me think a lot about our nation’s history and the family members who had died there.”
Other Eagle projects completed by troop members included the construction of walking paths, stream rehabilitation, fence building and barn restoration. While each Scout planned, organized and managed his own project, they were quick to credit fellow Scouts, troop leaders and their parents for their support.
“It was daunting at first; it was hard,” said Isaac Avery, 16, who cleared and restored a stream at Stafford’s Doolittle Farm. “I had so many great people helping me, so it was a lot easier.”
Isaac credits his fellow Scouts, as well as his parents, who gave him personal guidance and support throughout the entire Eagle project effort.
Troop-wide, parents played an important role in each of their boys’ individual Eagle projects.
Isaac Turley, 13, produced an evening of music for the residents of Stafford’s Harmony at Falls Run assisted living center. He plays the piano and invited his chorus teacher from school, as well as his piano instructor, to perform. Several boys from Troop 1945, who are also musicians, participated in the show as well.
“As I watched him complete his project, I saw him grow and mature in ways that I didn’t know he could at such a young age,” said his mother, Lorinda Turley.
At its peak, Troop 1945 had over 20 boys on its roster. But early last year, the Boy Scouts of America changed its name to Scouts BSA to reflect the organization’s change of policy to allow girls to join the organization in separate, gender-specific troops.
The Scouts in 2013 had agreed to allow openly gay members and in 2017 welcomed transgender Scouts into its ranks.
In wake of the changes, the LDS church officially severed all ties with Scouts BSA, including Troop 1945. The two organizations jointly determined that as of Dec. 31, 2019, the church would no longer be a chartered partner with the organization.
As a result, Scouts in the church have shifted their allegiance to their church’s own youth program.
It was a huge membership loss for Scouting worldwide, as Mormon youth, the largest participants in the program, made up nearly 20 percent of the world’s total of 2.3 million Scouts.
The church’s program, for youth ages 7 to 18, is built around a religious core. It focuses on youth discovering and becoming the best they can be through activities, service, learning and growth.
“It’s both family and individual based,” said Troop 1945 Scoutmaster David Boyd. “There are no uniforms, but it’s very close to [Scouts BSA] in values.
“We needed an all-encompassing program for our young men and our young women internationally …,” he added. “Our children need a program that’s equitable to all members of our church.”
Looking back, Boyd said Scouting always served a great purpose for boys, and it’s an organization that is “very near and dear” to him, as it is to other career Scouts.
“It’s sad to me that the church is breaking away,” said Preston Cockram, 17, who earned his Eagle rank in Troop 1945 late last year. “I wish we could continue to do Scouts alongside our church activities. But it’ll be interesting to see how the new program goes.”
