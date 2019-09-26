Shenandoah National Park will celebrate the 86th Civilian Conservation Corps Reunion and host a volunteer event this Saturday, Sept. 28, which is also National Public Lands Day.
Entrance fees to the park will be waived on this special day.
The Barlow family of Stanley, Virginia is co-hosting the reunion at which the public is invited to meet with CCC families and participate in alumni events starting at 9 a.m. at the Big Meadows Lodge Massanutten Room. The full reunion schedule can be found at https://www.nps.gov/shen/2019-national-public-lands-day.htm
The Civilian Conservation Corps was established in 1933 as a work relief program, putting young men to work in Federal and State lands during the Great Depression, according to a National Park Service news release. CCC camps were first established at Skyland and Big Meadows in May 1933, and from 1933 to 1942 the park supervised the work of 11 CCC camps.
The Skyland and Big Meadows Camps were the first in the National Park Service and were visited by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in August 1933, the release stated. During the course of the New Deal program more than 1,200 “boys” a year worked to build facilities and create the landscape of the park. The park that exists today would not exist without the work of the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Visitors wishing to learn more about the CCC should stop by the Byrd Visitor Center and explore the highly interactive exhibit, “Within a Day’s Drive of Millions.” This exhibit tells the story of Shenandoah’s establishment and development including the work of the Civilian Conservation Corps. Visitors can also view a free film, “The CCC Boys.”
National Public Lands Day, also happening this Saturday, Sept. 28, is the nation's largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Shenandoah National Park will celebrate it by holding a volunteer event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Byrd Visitor Center. The public is invited to join park crews in collecting seeds from native vegetation to support future re-vegetation projects and remove black locusts from the Big Meadow area to restore the meadow landscape and improve wildlife viewing.
Volunteers of all ages must register at Byrd Visitor Center between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, apply sunscreen and bug spray, and bring snacks and water. Volunteers can choose the length of time they wish to participate. Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and general health, according to the park release. For information, see https://www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/public-lands-day.htm.
