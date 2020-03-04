On Friday, a concerned citizen contacted the Louisa County Sheriff's Office after finding an American Bald Eagle injured on the side of the road in the area of the 14000 block of Louisa Road.
According to a press release, Animal Control Officer Deputy Bouchard responded and was able to secure the injured bird in his truck. The eagle was then transferred to a wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. The eagle is now recovering at a wildlife center in Waynesboro.
The bald eagle was chosen as a national emblem of the United States by the Continental Congress of 1782 and was given legal protection by the Bald Eagle Protection Act of 1940. Even dead American Bald Eagles are protected in part or in whole. Feathers from dead American Bald Eagles are processed and sent to Native Americans who are enrolled members of federally recognized tribes throughout the United States.
