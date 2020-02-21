Plans for the Madison Minutemen are moving forward, but without support from locally elected officials.
During last week’s Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting, Madison County citizen Matthew Hooser presented the board with a resolution seeking support for establishment of the Madison County Minutemen Quick Reaction Force, an unorganized militia allowed under title 44, chapter one of the Code of Virginia.
The force would be a group of law-abiding citizens volunteering to protect and support the county in times of crisis including natural disasters, war and the infringement upon the rights of citizens. Hooser said the resolution would give the county oversight of the group, with members undergoing background checks.
The militia movement was born out of the 2A movement, which successfully encouraged more than 100 Virginia counties, including Madison and Culpeper, to declare themselves second amendment sanctuaries.
“The 2A movement was a really powerful movement,” Hooser said. “It led us to voice our opposition to the state government and let them know the people of the state of Virginia do not care for the actions that are coming out of the state government right now. But we all know that was just a feel good resolution per say.
“There’s no teeth. That was essentially the seed of the tree of liberty being planted. What this will do now is make sure that seed takes root so that if something were to occur in the state that we are opposed to, we can have a reasonable reaction to stand up and defend our county and the rights for the citizens of this county.”
Hooser said the idea is to be inclusive of the county. He said the group was not asking permission, but rather seeking oversight. Alyssa Holly of the New Virginia Militia training unit also spoke in favor in the creation of a Madison militia. She said the training unit is working to create a network of united militia across the state and offered to help build the Madison militia.
Also speaking in favor of the resolution was county resident Kim Smith. She said the resolution gave her pause when she first heard about it, but noticed that it was very similar to other programs designed to help in the case of an emergency. She said it would be all about how it would be formed and encouraged the group to be National Incident Management System.
“I know I have been given a choice because of the action today and earlier,” she said. “I get to be either a sitting duck because we do have home invasions, we do have gangs and drugs and other untoward behavior or I get to be a felon. At my age, I would prefer to not have to choose between the two.”
However, not everyone was convinced.
Steve Hoffman, a supporter of the second amendment with experience as a firearms instructor for the game commission and sheriff’s office, said there wasn’t enough known about the militia to take a stand on it. He said those wishing to support the county in an emergency can volunteer for the Madison County Rescue Squad or Madison County Volunteer Fire Company.
He said volunteerism in Madison County is strong, noting that during the last flood, 95 people were in the field the next morning.
“I don’t know enough about this,” Hoffman said. “As long as it has militia in it, people running around through the woods shooting at pop-up targets, I’m a little bit concerned and there ain’t nobody in this room that’s as strong as a gun advocate as I am.”
He suggested the supervisors study it and see what other counties do before making a decision. So far, Tazewell has been the only county to officially support a militia, although the measure is moving throughout the state.
Supervisor Clay Jackson said the board supports the second amendment side of things and appreciates volunteerism in Madison. However, he said his personal preference is see how the legislature goes, study it and see where it goes.
Supervisor Carty Yowell agreed. On Monday, HB961 was shot down in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The bill would have prohibited the sale, purchase, manufacture and transfer of assault firearms, as well as certain firearm magazines, silences and trigger activators.
Assaultfirearms includedtheAR-15 rifles, an estimated 8 million of which have been sold since being introduced to the public in the 1960s. The bill, which had passed the house last week 51-48, was defeated 10-5 in the committee. Four Democrats and six Republicans opted to send the bill to a state commission for further study. It’s expected to come back for discussion next year.
Despite the bill being shelved, plans for the Minutemen are progressing. In a Facebook post to Minutemen supporters, Hooser said “there is no victory won in this fight yet and there are plenty of unconstitutional bills still left on the table that threaten our rights.”
He said the Minutemen will still be established, with the group training and preparing for when the bill comes back next year. A call to muster has been issued for March 22 at noon at the Rapidan.
