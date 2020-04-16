To combat the novel coronavirus as cases surge in coming days and weeks, Virginia needs 30,000 medical and nonmedical volunteers to support its hospitals, long-term care facilities and alternate-care sites. It is only halfway to meeting that goal.
Gov. Ralph Northam reinforced that critical need Wednesday in urging more Virginians to step forward and help the commonwealth’s Medical Reserve Corps, dedicated volunteers who support their communities in a public health emergency.
About 14,700 people have signed up with the corps, nearly a third of them in the past couple of weeks, Northam’s office said. About half have professional medical experience.
“As a doctor and a veteran, I know how vital it is to have the necessary personnel on the front lines,” Northam said in a statement. “The success of our COVID-19 crisis response depends on our ability to mobilize a dedicated health-care workforce, and we are counting on Virginians to lend a hand and help us battle this virus. This is an opportunity to do good for our commonwealth and save lives.”
Recruiting more medical and nonmedical volunteers is part of a statewide effort with the Virginia Department of Health to fight COVID-19.
Northam’s office and the Reserve Corps are working with Virginia’s colleges and universities to reach out to students, especially those enrolled in health and medical degree programs, his office said.
The Northam administration is also trying to communicate with people who recently filed for unemployment benefits and have relevant experience. It is also coordinating with hospitals, health systems and professional associations to help recruit their community members.
Volunteers would become part of the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps. The corps’ local units are teams of medical and public-health professionals who, along with community members, volunteer their time, skills and expertise to help during emergencies and support public health initiatives.
“Whether you have a background in health care or just want to serve your community, Virginia needs you,” said Dr. Megan Healy, Northam’s chief workforce advisor. “All Virginians are welcome in the fight against COVID-19, and we will need a wide range of talents to enhance the commonwealth’s medical surge capacity during this time of crisis.”
Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, a physician, said all Virginians have been inspired by many individuals’ generosity since COVID-19 struck the commonwealth.
“We need all hands on deck as we expand our health system capacity in the weeks ahead,” Dr. Careys said. “Now more than ever, joining the MRC is a great way to take action and give back to your community in a meaningful way.”
At Northam’s direction, the University of Mary Washington sent a campuswide communication to all faculty, staff and students on Wednesday.
“I am writing today to encourage you to consider volunteering for one of the worthiest causes in our society at this time: fighting the COVID-19 virus,” President Troy Paino wrote everyone. “... Signing up to help in this life-saving venture is a great opportunity for health-care majors and other students interested in doing their part to assist fellow Virginians, and to fulfill UMW’s commitment to service. Medical experience is recommended but not required. There are many opportunities for everyone.”
UMW officials, like others, are concerned about deficiencies in the state’s PPE supply, UMW spokeswoman Lisa Chinn said in response to a reporter’s question.
“However, the need for volunteers is so great, and the request is coming late enough in the semester, that we are not worried about volunteers coming back to campus and exposing the rest of the community,” Chinn said. “We believe that all front-line workers in this crisis have a special calling, and we wanted to extend that opportunity to those in our community who feel such a commitment to serve.”
UMW is ready and willing to help if it is called into service but has not yet been approached with specific needs by hospitals, clinics and first responders, Chinn said.
UMW offers a pre-med track that includes courses for students who typically major in one of the sciences, she said. The university also has a nursing program for professionals working in the field who want to earn a bachelor’s degree; it enhances the credentials of people already in the profession.
For volunteers, training at higher-education institutions is available to learn basic medical skills, as well as to improve the skills of health professionals to handle transmission intensive care or medical-surgical units and take short courses on ventilator usage, Northam’s office said.
The governor’s team particularly encouraged nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students to apply.
In addition, nonmedical volunteers are needed to tackle logistics, communication, coordination, technology and other support services, Northam’s office said.
Sean T. Connaughton, president and CEO of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, said tens of thousands of health-care professionals are working on the front lines in Virginia hospitals to help patients with serious cases of COVID-19.
“At a time when the health-care delivery system is working to maximize treatment capacity to meet the steadily-rising number of patients, there is a critical need for volunteers to join the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps to supplement the efforts of active health-care providers,” Connaughton said.
To sign up as a Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteer or get more information, visit vamrc.org. Have questions? Email vamrc@vdh.virginia.gov.
To learn more about Virginia’s response to COVID-19, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
