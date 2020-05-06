The Outer Banks will reopen to visitors May 16.
Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties will all allow visitors access to beaches including those at Corolla, Ocracoke and all Dare County towns starting at midnight, according to a release from the counties.
Opening that day, a Saturday, allows local businesses, attractions, rental companies and motels to prepare for the arrival of visitors following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement of the state’s easing of closure restrictions, a Dare County release said.
“We welcome their return to the Outer Banks,” said Bob Woodard, chairman of the Dare County Board of Commissioners. “Our residents and businesses are looking forward to this day.”
Still required is social distancing of at least 6 feet, no more than 10 people gathered in one place and businesses limiting the number people inside the store. Restaurants remain open for take out only.
Visitors should bring essential supplies with them, the release said.
There have only been a few virus cases in the Outer Banks and hospitals in the region have not filled beyond capacity.
The Outer Banks has been closed to visitors since mid-March. Dare County opened to non-resident property owners beginning Monday. Currituck County opened to property owners April 23.
