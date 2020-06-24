Folks who want to camp at Shenandoah National Park can sign up for reservations.
Visitors who would like to camp at Mathews Arm, Big Meadows, Loft Mountain or Dundo campgrounds can go to recreation.gov or call 877/444-6777 to make reservations from two days to six months before their trip. A limited number of campsites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for now.
Campsites at Lewis Mountain Campground will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for the entire 2020 season.
Digital passes can be purchased online at recreation.gov.
Special COVID-19 protocols are in place at the national park, details of which can be found on the park’s website at nps.gov/shen.
