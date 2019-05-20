A two-week trial begins Monday in federal court in Richmond over challenges to four Virginia abortion laws as some other states, such as Alabama, have moved to further restrict abortions.
The case came close to overturning Virginia’s abortion landscape earlier this month when U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson tossed out the requirement that first-trimester abortions be carried out by a physician, the first such ruling in the country. Then, unexpectedly, Hudson rescinded his ruling on the pretrial motion Tuesday in a brief order that said he wanted to hear more evidence on the question of whether the physicians-only law presents an undue burden to Virginia women who seek an abortion.
Meanwhile, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed a measure to bar most abortions in that state. In Missouri, lawmakers last week sent Gov. Mike Parson a measure that would ban abortions at eight weeks.
The Virginia case was filed last June by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the law firm O’Melveny & Myers, and local counsel for the ACLU of Virginia. The plaintiffs include various abortion care providers, including Falls Church Healthcare Center, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood, and “Dr. Jane Doe.”
In addition to Virginia’s physician-only rule for first-trimester abortions, issues to be tackled in the case include whether Virginia’s second-trimester hospital requirement, informed consent requirements and criminal penalties for violations of restrictions impose an undue burden on the right to abortion under the 14th Amendment.
State licensing requirements, including first-trimester abortion facility licensing requirements, are also being challenged by the plaintiffs, who see them as onerous.
In his 38-page, May 6 ruling striking down the physician-only requirement for first-trimester abortions, Hudson wrote: “The overwhelming weight of the evidence supports the contention that the regulatory regime necessitated under the Licensing Statute ... is unnecessary and provides minimal medical benefits with respect to first trimester abortions.” On Tuesday, he canceled the order, writing that he wanted a fuller factual record so he could better address the question.
Proceedings are set to begin at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. The case will be decided by Hudson, not a jury.