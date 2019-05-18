With last week’s fatal attack on the Appalachian Trail, nearly one dozen people have died since 1974 at the hands of others along the popular footpath.
Ronald Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma City, was stabbed to death along the trail near the Smyth and Wythe county line. Federal authorities charged 30-year-old James Louis Jordan, 30, of Massachusetts, in the case.
Violence is rare on the Appalachian Trail, which stretches for about 2,190 miles from Georgia to Maine. About 2 million to 3 million people hike the trail each year. The chance of being murdered on the trail is about 1 in 20 million, according to Brian King, a spokesman for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
Although the trail opened more than 50 years before, the first known murder on the Appalachian Trail occurred in 1974, when Joel Polson from South Carolina was killed in the Chattahoochee National Forest near the Low Gap Trail Shelter. Ralph Fox, a fugitive from Michigan, was later arrested in Atlanta and convicted in the case.
One year later, in 1975, Janice Balza of Wisconsin was thru-hiking in Carter County, Tenn., when a man named Paul Bigley killed her. Authorities said the Arizona man attacked her with a hatchet at the Vendeventer Shelter, which is near Watauga Lake.
In May 1981, a man and woman, Robert Mountford Jr. and Laura Susan Ramsay, hiking from Maine to Georgia, were killed in a cabin near Pearisburg in Virginia. Randall Lee Smith, who pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the deaths of Mountford and Ramsay, died in 2008 after authorities said he attempted to kill two people on the trail and then crashed his car while trying to evade authorities.
In 1988, a man frightened two women off the trail and shot them, killing one, Rebecca Wright, in Pennsylvania. Stephen Roy Carr was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Two years later, in 1990, Geoffrey Hood and his fiancé, Molly Larue, were both tortured and killed by Paul David Crews in Duncannon, Pa. Crews was given the death penalty, but upon resentencing, he received two life sentences. He remains incarcerated in a Pennsylvania prison.
A double slaying, which remains unsolved, was reported in 1996 along the trail in the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Julianne Williams and Lolli Winans were identified as the victims in the murder case.
The pair’s bodies were found a quarter-mile from Skyline Drive off the trail. The killer had stripped the women of their clothes, bound and gagged them, and slit their throats. The FBI and National Park Service continue to investigate.
Another unsolved murder occurred on Mount Washington in New Hampshire in 2001. Authorities said Louise Chaput of Quebec was killed by an unknown assailant.
In 2011, Scott Lilly of Indiana was suffocated to death by an unknown person along the trail in Virginia’s Amherst County.
Both unsolved cases remain under investigation.