VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. _ The city has released a letter in which the suspect in Friday's mass shooting resigned from his nine-year post hours before killing 12 and injuring four.
"I want to officially put in my (2) weeks' notice to vacant (sic) my position of Engineer III with the City of Virginia Beach," DeWayne Craddock, a public utilities engineer, wrote May 31. The city redacted the exact time he sent the email.
"It has been a pleasure to serve the City, but due to personal reasons I must relieve my position."
An unidentified city employee from the public utilities division then replies "DeWayne, I hope you are able to resolve your personal reasons. To be clear, your last week day will be Friday, June 14, 2019."
Craddock then replies: "Thank you. Yes, that is correct."
An unspecified amount of time after sending the letter, police say he opened fire on his colleagues, killing 11 of them in addition to a contractor in the building. Officers then shot and killed him.
Craddock's email signature indicates he worked on the second floor of Building 2, where the massacre unfolded.
City Manager Dave Hansen revealed for the first time Sunday that Craddock had emailed that he was resigning only hours before the shooting. The gunman's note was "brief" and "unremarkable," and did not hint at what was to come, city spokeswoman Julie Hill said in an email to The Virginian-Pilot. Hill said she is not certain when city officials learned of the email.
In a news conference Sunday, Hansen described the city engineer's job performance as "satisfactory." To his knowledge, Hansen said the gunman was in good standing in his department and had not faced any ongoing disciplinary action.
The city also corrected past information about his employment with Virginia Beach. His start date was Feb. 1, 2010, and he had roughly nine years of service instead of the 15 that officials previously reported, Hill said.