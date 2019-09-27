Virginia's Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has launched a live "Elk Cam."
The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August through November.
During the fall rut period, or mating season, elk are highly social and stay in large groups out in open areas. Male elk, or bulls, lock antlers with other males as they try to assert dominance before a "harem" of female elk, or cows.
The period peaks between late September and early October.
Three viewing stations are now open on Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority property, located near Poplar Gap Community Park.
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Kentucky Wildlife Resources Foundation restored 75 elk from Kentucky to Buchanan County from 2012 to 2014.
The population has grown to an estimated 250.
To watch the Elk Cam, go to www.dgif.virginia.gov/elk-cam.
