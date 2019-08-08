He'd gone into the Falls Church, Virginia, deli to buy his wife a sandwich and decided to pick up a lottery ticket.
Later, Calvin Kim said, he realized he had won. His lottery ticket matched the first five numbers in a May 28 drawing of the Mega Millions game.
That alone would have gotten him $1 million, but he had also spent an extra $1 for a Megaplier - a lottery add-on - and that meant his winnings doubled.
Kim, of Alexandria, told Virginia lottery officials in a statement that he let the computer "randomly select the numbers on his ticket," which he bought at a deli. The winning numbers were 9-21-34-42-50. The Mega Ball number was 21.
Kim's plans for the $2 million? Put it toward his retirement.
John Hagerty, a spokesman for Virginia Lottery, said Kim claimed his prize on July 1.
"That's not unusual when a person has a big winning ticket," Hagerty said of someone waiting to claim their winnings. "We often see big winners take time to let the dust settle and to get professional financial and tax guidance before coming in and claiming the prize."
Lottery officials said Kim was the only player in Virginia - and one of five nationwide - whose ticket matched the first five numbers in that May 28 drawing. But there was no winner whose ticket matched all six numbers for that night's roughly $418 million jackpot, according to lottery officials.