At a time with upwards of $1 billion in road expansion happening along Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area, an intensive study of the corridor running north–south through the state is calling for more of a “multimodal” approach that incorporates trains, buses and carpooling.
That approach will soon turn into subtle changes along the interstate, along with other, more intensive long-term improvements, such as new lanes on I–95, according to a presentation of the study Monday night at the Virginia Department of Transportation headquarters in Stafford County.
While the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved projects recommended by the study earlier this month, it is considered interim, as officials believe another study is needed to determine how to address what are deemed to be up to $1.5 billion in improvements along the 179-mile corridor.
The state is now studying Interstate 64. When that study is complete, the state plans to finalize the I–95 findings. That way, the state will have data on Virginia's three longest interstates in order to determine the best way to approach the primary problems.
An earlier study of Interstate 81 spawned funding and projects on that interstate as well as others, including I–95. Once the studies are completed, the state is expected to address issues along the interstates, which it will do by prioritizing the most important areas and projects.
The I–95 study identified problem areas and ways to address them. One option was to add a lane each way along 52 miles of the interstate from Thornburg to the Capitol Beltway.
Doing that would cost more than $1 billion, something the study found returned little for the investment.
The study recommends instead spending a similar amount on a multi-pronged approach: rail, bus, carpooling and operational changes, along with projects on the interstate and its interchanges, VDOT's project manager of the studies, Robert Mannell, told residents and the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Monday night.
The study prioritized 54 projects for a long-term approach that will cost an estimated $1.7 billion to $2 billion.
In the short term, the state's initial approach will involve “low-hanging fruit” improvements that can be implemented relatively quickly, Mannell said. The CTB approved more than $60 million for those projects.
Mannell noted that state officials realize the work needed along the interstate exceeds what the state has budgeted. There is recurring funding dedicated to Virginia’s interstates ($40 million annually for I–95) but more will be needed. The study recommends that the CTB establish a “policy on allocation of dedicated interstate revenues.”
The study also took into account the major ongoing work along I–95, including the Rappahannock River crossing projects and the express lanes extension. The crossing projects will cost a combined $264 million and add three lanes in each direction between U.S. 17 in Stafford County and State Route 3 in Fredericksburg. The express lane extension will take the toll lanes from North Stafford to U.S. 17 and cost $565 million.
Mannell also noted the recent agreement in which the state will buy right of way for rail expansion, which will lead to more Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express train trips in the corridor.
The I–95 study pinpointed the Massaponax area as a primary area in need of improvements.
Key projects identified in the study would add a lane in each direction on I–95 between the Massaponax and Route 3 exits. Those additional lanes would run counter to the express lanes traffic.
Mannell said there seems to be a need for more space during peak periods on each side of the interstate in that area. But he also acknowledged that the new lanes can’t run in the same direction as the toll lanes without the state having to pay the operator, Transurban, under the agreement for the express lanes.
The study also identified upgrades for the interchange in that area, with the possible return of previous plans to add a southbound I–95 ramp to U.S. 17, which will be widened along with having the overpass rebuilt. Any decision on such a project is undetermined and considered a long-term approach.
Of the approved work, some will take about three years to implement while other changes should be in effect as early as the summer, Mannell said.
The approved work includes adding closed circuit cameras to detect accidents and traffic backups, installing more changeable message signs and increasing safety service patrols and towing programs.
Other, longer term changes will include variable speed limits and ramp metering, which uses signals to manage traffic merging onto the interstate.
The study identified 14 interchanges for ramp metering, most in Northern Virginia. Locally, the Garrisonville/Aquia exit in North Stafford was one interchange identified, along with the Quantico/Russell Road exit at the Stafford and Prince William border.
The study also calls for implementing variable speed signs along 62 miles from the Richmond area to Route 3. The variable speed signs will adjust according to road, traffic and weather conditions.
Mannell said these signs help avoid abrupt speed changes, which often result in traffic jams.
There also are plans to improve real-time commuter parking information, upgrade detour routes and plans and eventually the use of artificial intelligence systems.
All of the measures are expected to reduce crashes and congestion.
