Gov. Ralph Northam’s work on equity issues — which he said would be the hallmark of his administration after the blackface scandal erupted — will have to happen through new avenues now that the 2019 General Assembly session has come to a close.
Promises the governor made nearly two months ago while attempting to temper calls for his resignation are still looming, including his pledge to get Virginians “all the facts” on who is in the racist photo on his page in his 1984 medical school yearbook.
Northam spokeswoman Ofirah Yheskel said Northam is “participating” in the investigation that Eastern Virginia Medical School launched and a team from the McGuireWoods law firm is conducting.
Richard Cullen, the former McGuireWoods chairman and U.S. attorney who is leading that investigation, declined to comment on preliminary findings but told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the work could soon come to an end.
“We’re not talking about the investigation while it’s in progress, but we hope to complete it by the end of the month,” Cullen said Friday. “No guarantees,” he added. “It’s just our goal.”
The firm will deliver the results of the investigation to EVMS President Richard Homan.
Meantime, Northam has increasingly raised his public profile recently, taking questions from reporters at events. Daily public schedules note his appearances throughout the state, for legislative announcements, job creation news and at a few events related to race relations.
As Northam emerged from the shadows last month, a growing number of Democratic lawmakers — none of whom have rescinded their calls for his resignation — appeared to warm up to the embattled governor.
Events in Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads saw Democrats joyfully posing for photos and even embracing the governor as he took action on their legislative proposals or announced that businesses were creating jobs in their communities.
Aside from a foster care event that drew lawmakers from both parties, Republican leaders have appeared more reluctant, demanding answers on who exactly is in the yearbook photo that shows one person in blackface and another in a KKK hood and robe.
The yearbook photo
During his Feb. 2 news conference — in which he said he was not in the photo — Northam promised to deliver on that question.
“I want to have all the facts. And I want Virginia to have all the facts. That’s important to me,” Northam said. “I think that we will continue to collect information to definitively prove, in addition to my word, that I’m not in that picture.”
During that appearance Northam also referred to the potential use of facial recognition software.
On Wednesday, the day legislators returned to the state Capitol to take up Northam’s vetoes and amendments, House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, called for an accounting from the governor.
“It has been just over two months since these photos appeared and references to them were made known,” he said. “Governor Northam promised us answers.”
Asked about the EVMS investigation, Gilbert said it is “certainly … not the same as what the governor promised, which is that he was going to put resources into trying to find out answers to these questions.”
Gilbert added: “I’m sure he has the resources to be able to do it and to do more expansively than even the school can.”
Asked about Northam’s promise to investigate the story behind the photo, the governor’s office pointed to the EVMS investigation, which it declined to comment on while it is ongoing.
All 140 House and Senate seats are up for election in November, and control of both closely divided chambers is at stake, heightening the scandal’s political dimensions.
Gilbert lambasted Democrats over their recent closeness to Northam.
“Our Democratic colleagues seem to have quickly forgiven and forgotten the racist photos and racist admissions that Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring made,” he said. “If Democrats are fine with the current state of affairs and they’ve just decided to move on, then we await their calls ... to undo their calls for resignation.”
On Feb. 6, four days after he called for Northam to resign, Herring announced that he had worn blackface while dressing as a rapper for a 1980 party at the University of Virginia.
Kathryn Gilley, a spokeswoman for the House Democratic Caucus, which in February also called on Northam to resign, said Democrats in the House are cooperating with the governor on important legislation.
“The governor and attorney general remain in office, and House Democrats will continue to work with the executive branch on issues important to the commonwealth of Virginia,” she said.
“We can understand why House Republicans would rather keep talking about the governor to distract from their attempts to undermine the Affordable Care Act, deny necessary funding for I-81 improvements, and block climate change prevention.”
Other Northam promises
In a Feb. 8 interview with The Washington Post, Northam promised to task his Cabinet “to think over the weekend how we could change and make new policy, how we could reshape Virginia through their Cabinet positions.”
Yheskel said the governor has met individually with each Cabinet member to “discuss the long-term goals of their respective secretariats and the existing opportunities to meaningfully tackle issues of equity.”
“This discussion will continue as the governor begins developing his first and only two-year budget and legislative agenda for the 2020 legislative session,” she said, adding that some of the proposed equity work is reflected in Northam’s amendments this legislative session. In December Northam will propose a state budget for July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022.
Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said he is looking forward to engaging Northam and the administration on this work.
“I’m interested to hear from the governor and the administration about how they see the path forward,” he said. “There’s a lot of opportunity for us to do some good work.”
Yheskel said the governor is “finalizing plans to add a senior-level equity, diversity and inclusion officer to the administration.”
Northam said in the February interview with the Post that he would “make sure that we have sensitivity training — in our Cabinet, in our agencies,” adding, “I also plan to reach out to our colleges and universities and talk about sensitivity training. Even into the K through 12 age range, that’s very important.”
Yheskel said there are “several state agencies undergoing equity and diversity training.”
She added: “The governor’s staff has been offered opportunities to be led through professionally mediated forums on recent events and implicit bias more generally, and more opportunities will be made available in the future.”
The governor also has promised a “reconciliation tour,” which Northam has carried out to date in the form of invitation-only events, including a March 20 visit to Danville that the administration set out to close to the press.
Yheskel said Northam “plans to conduct more of these conversations around the state in the coming months.”