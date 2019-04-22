Nikki Thomas, the daughter of Alexis and Rodney Thomas, is a senior at Brooke Point High School. Nikki is a member of Spanish Club and Spanish National Honor Society. She has received a Silver Medal for the National Latin Exam and the UMBC Academic Achievement Award. Nikki has been selected for the National Society of High School Scholars. She is also involved in gymnastics. Nikki has served her community at a homeless shelter/soup kitchen, at the SPCA and as a volunteer coach. Nikki will attend Southern Utah University, where she will major in biology, minor in chemistry and compete on the gymnastics team.
Amrutha Obbineni, the daughter of Ram Obbineni and Geetha Pemmu of Stafford County, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Amrutha is president of National Honor Society, captain of Scholastic Bowl, vice president of Model United Nations and liaison for French Honor Society. She is also a member of Tri-M Honor Society, French Club, Red Cross Club, Science Club, Youth Engaged in Stafford (YES) Program, Fossil Free Fredericksburg, Wind Ensemble and ALA Virginia Girls State. She has also been a Writing Center Tutor for four years. Amrutha has been recognized for academic achievement all four years of high school and been named AP Scholar with Distinction and Scholastic Bowl First All District. She has served the community at Howell Library and Mary Washington Hospital. Amrutha plans to study biology in college, and eventually pursue a career in the medical field.
Morgan Le Duc is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian High School. She has participated in the National Honors Society, serving as vice president during her senior year. She has been president of her class for three years and class treasurer for one year. Morgan has played field hockey all four years of high school, although the passing of her mom in August 2018 hindered her from playing full time her senior year. Morgan participated in the West Virginia Missions trip where she helped set up bedrooms, clean and do yard work for a young boy’s home. Morgan has received Outstanding Academic Achievement and Effort Awards in multiple classes throughout her senior year. She enjoys volunteering at the SPCA, helping clean for them and spending time with the animals. Morgan has been extremely thankful to attend FCS because of all the support they have shown her as she deals with the passing of her mom. They have helped her further her education and grow stronger in her faith with the Lord.
Brandon Lamont Woolridge, the son of Kim Woolridge, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Brandon has been a member of the football, basketball, soccer and track teams. During his junior year, the football team won Regionals, and during his senior year he played in the All-Star game. Brandon has received the “Tuffy” Hicks Competitive Spirit Award, the Lowery Award for Most Athletic Student and the Coaches Award for football. He has served volunteered with the football team turkey drive and the Special Olympics program. Brandon plans to attend Randolph-Macon College for academics and football.
Sarah Dishman, the daughter of Kirk and Amy Dishman, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Throughout her high school career she has been acknowledged for having over a 4.0 GPA all four years, been a member of multiple national honor societies, and broke the assist record for the high school volleyball team. Sarah is most proud of playing four years on the varsity volleyball team and helping to win three district titles during her time playing. She plans to attend James Madison University and major in environmental engineering, eventually working alongside other engineers and passionate environmentalists in order to work toward bettering our planet.
Kenneth Sherrod, the son of Erskine and Brenda Sherrod of Stafford County, is a senior at Mountain View High School. Kenneth was captain of the varsity football team, received three varsity football letter awards, and was named MVP Defensive Player of the Year. He was selected to the All Region first team, All-Commonwealth District first and second teams, and All Area second team as a defensive back. He was also named MVP at the National Underclassman All-American Game. Kenneth is a member of the spring track and field team. He received three Academic Achievement Awards and the Engineering Exploration Award for the highest average. He was a member of the DECA marketing club and received third place in the DECA District Competition. Kenneth holds a first degree black belt in the martial arts style of Chun Kuk Do, and he volunteers as a math, science and history tutor to the Talk of the Town Saints AAU basketball team and other middle school students. He also volunteers at food drives, homeless shelters and fundraising events for youth. Kenneth plans to attend Christopher Newport University to study criminology and law and play football.
Sarah Young, the daughter of John and Doris Young, is a senior at Riverbend High School. Sarah is a member of the math and English honor societies, and she serves as the secretary for National Honor Society and on the state level for Virginia DECA as Region 3 vice president. She is also a member of the cross country team. Sarah was named Ethical Student of the Year by Rotary Club, and Marketing Student of the Year. She is a member of the superintendent’s Student Advisory Board and an International DECA competitor. She volunteers in the children’s ministry at her church. Sarah plans to attend the University of Virginia to study marketing or economics.
Limiah Eleazar Coleman, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Blakey, is a senior at Spotsylvania High School. Limiah has earned a 4-year varsity letter for boys basketball and track. He is three-time regional high jump champion and two-time indoor high jump state champion. He has been named second team All-District for boys basketball and has been named to The Free Lance-Star All Area team three times for track. He serves his community through Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ. Limiah plans to enter the Army Reserve.
Caroline Ramirez, the daughter of Claire and Mark Ramirez, is a senior at Stafford High School. Caroline has been a member of National Honor Society. She has also served two terms as vice president of Science National Honor Society and two terms as chairman of the Key Club blood drive. She is also a member of HOSA/EMT. Caroline has also been a member of the varsity cross country and track teams. She has received Distinguished Honors all four years of high school. Caroline plans to attend Virginia Tech to major in biology and eventually become a physician assistant.