Stafford County officials identified the man recovered from Abel Reservoir on Tuesday night.

Bernard Otoo, 20, of Stafford County was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was located about 8:30 p.m., according to Major Shawn Kimmitz of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. County detectives, who continue to investigate the mishap, called his death a “tragic accident.”

Emergency responders first received a call for assistance at 5:48 p.m. Kellogg Mill Road was soon closed to all traffic while emergency rescue equipment was moved into the vicinity. Kimmitz said unmanned aircraft, patrol teams and divers searched the reservoir area before locating and recovering Otoo about 8:30 p.m. The search lasted over two hours.

Investigators determined that Otoo had jumped from a rock into the water, briefly resurfaced, and then went back under the water. Investigators have interviewed a group of friends that accompanied Otoo to the lake on Tuesday.

