An adult male was rescued from the Rappahannock River Sunday afternoon.
At 2:45 p.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the rescue area of the river, between the area of the Historic Port of Falmouth and the Chatham Bridge.
Fire and rescue crews located the swimmer—estimated to be in his late-teens or early 20s—six minutes after entering the water. They immediately performed CPR and advanced life support on the victim, who was transported to Mary Washington Hospital.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is working with fire officials as the incident remains under investigation.