When the Marines who run the Quantico Toys for Tots program put out a plea this week for an empty warehouse to set up operations, people throughout the Fredericksburg region offered help in all sorts of ways.
One woman with a farm offered the use of her barn, said Wilma Vaughn, the project’s assistant coordinator.
As it turns out, hayloft space won’t be required. The local campaign, which serves almost 90,000 children in 16 counties, will set up headquarters in a building off U.S. 17 in Stafford County that once housed a Food Lion and then a Weis supermarket. The address is 736 Warrenton Road.
“We are absolutely thrilled,” said Vaughn, who lives in Spotsylvania County and had hoped for a Fredericksburg-area space for operations. “The generosity of the community has really been overwhelming.”
The Quantico group’s Facebook post was shared by more than 25,000 people, who helped not just the Marines but the children they serve, states a followup post. The goal of the program, which has been operated for 72 years by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, is that no child gets left behind on Christmas morning.
Starting Monday, workers with the Quantico Toys for Tots will get the old grocery store ready for accepting unwrapped dolls and race cars, games and balls. The property is owned by MTH Management Corp., whose owner, Mike Hall, is letting the Marines use the space for free.
“He met us at the site and gave us the tour and said you’ve got whatever you need,” Vaughn said. “He is the most amazing man.”
Hall’s company is based in northern Fauquier County and develops shopping centers, office parks and freestanding commercial buildings throughout Virginia.
The temporary lease was signed just in time, said Gunnergy Sgt. Mack Stuckey, who coordinates the local program.
“Most people don’t look at October as a month you would think of Christmas,” he said, “but you would be surprised by the amount of requests we get. It’s exciting to know we’ve got a home now.”
He said local groups and businesses already have offered to be collection points for toys. Toys for Tots had 412 sites in the Quantico region last year, and Stuckey believes it’ll have even more this year based on the calls received so far.
He hopes to have the space clean and ready for toys by Thursday.
The Quantico Toys for Tots covers a territory from the outskirts of Washington to Richmond and points east and west.
“Fredericksburg is kind of in the middle of all that,” Vaughn said, and it’s also where she and Stuckey have their homes. “Somebody has to be able to run back and forth to the warehouse on a whim.”
Through November, the Quantico Toys for Tots warehouse in Stafford will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for the Thanksgiving weekend. It ramps up efforts in December, when it’s open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its last day for collections is Dec. 12.
More information is available at quantico-va.toysfortots.org, on Facebook or at 540/310-8768.
Since 1947, more than 258 million children have been assisted by the Toys for Tots program, which operates in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
