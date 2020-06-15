The Fredericksburg area’s latest roundabout is under construction on Lafayette Boulevard, just up the hill from the Blue and Gray Parkway intersection. It could be open for traffic in about two months.
The roundabout is being built to address access and traffic increases expected to come as a result of the Telegraph Hill and Fredericksburg Park developments.
Plans for the developments, across Lafayette from Lee Drive entrance to the Fredericksburg battlefield, started in 2011. But a lawsuit and a change of owners delayed the project. Plans call for 80 single-family homes and 204 townhouses, along with commercial space.
The roundabout will have two lanes, and it will be designed to accommodate large trucks. It will join the roundabouts built at the entrance to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre and on Fall Hill Avenue and Mary Washington Boulevard in Fredericksburg. Two more are planned on Old Plank Road in Spotsylvania County.
Traffic will be able to enter and exit the Fredericksburg Park via the roundabout, which will serve as one of four access points to the multi-use project, according to Fredericksburg Development Administrator Marne Sherman.
Another access point will be at Alum Spring Road, which will be shifted slightly to the south to create more distance from the Blue and Gray Parkway. Eastbound traffic will be able to make a left from Lafayette to Alum Spring Road, but only right turns will be allowed out of the development at that spot.
The way Lafayette traffic gets to and from Lee Drive will change.
There are now two ways to enter and exit Lee Drive. With the roundabout, traffic will still be able enter and exit at the lower, or northern access. The access at the upper part of Lafayette will be converted to entry only.
The speed limit along the stretch of Lafayette will be reduced to 25 mph. Inside the roundabout the speed limit will be 15 mph.
Plans call for a tree-lined median to be built along the stretch of Lafayette bordering the development. Also, Lafayette will be expanded to four lanes from Alum Spring Road to just north of St. Paul Street.
A pedestrian crossing will be added from the development to Lee Drive.
Plans also include an extension of the VCR Trail through the development and alongside Lafayette, along with the addition of a FREDericksburg Regional Transit bus stop with a shelter on Alum Spring Road.
At some point, more changes likely will be coming along Lafayette.
There is an unrelated transportation study focused on Lafayette, which could lead to more roundabouts, improvements for pedestrians and further expansion of the road to three lanes south of the development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.