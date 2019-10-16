A new access is set to open Wednesday afternoon for the commuter lot on Courthouse Road in Stafford County.

The new access, on Florida Rock Drive along Wyche Road, was scheduled to be opened following the morning commuter rush, according to local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Darragh Copley Frye.

The access point will serve as the only way to enter and leave the lot until construction of a larger lot is completed. Crews will remove the temporary signal at the closing access on Courthouse Road. Another temporary signal will be activated at Courthouse and Wyche roads.

The commuter lot work is connected to the interchange reconstruction on Courthouse Road, which has a companion project widening the road.

Those projects are scheduled to be completed in July.

When the work is completed, there will be 1,100 spots in two commuter lots along Courthouse Road, and they will have multiple access points, sidewalks, shelters and bicycle racks. The larger lot will include bus, carpool and vanpool pickup areas.

