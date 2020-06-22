The Chatham Bridge closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic early Monday morning for a complete superstructure replacement.
The bridge was shut down shortly after 5 a.m., but Virginia Department of Transportation officials say it had little impact on Monday morning commuters.
VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said although traffic was light during the morning commute, and no major issues were reported, crews from VDOT and Fredericksburg will continue to monitor traffic flow and adjust traffic signal timings as necessary to keep traffic moving smoothly.
“People have been crossing the Chatham Bridge uninterrupted for nearly 80 years, so we expect it will take several days for drivers and pedestrians to adjust,” said Hannon.
The span over the Rappahannock River will undergo a massive $23.4 million rehabilitation project that is expected to take about 16 months. The 16,000 vehicles that ordinarily cross the bridge between Fredericksburg and Stafford County every day will now be rerouted in and around the city by a series of detours for the duration of the closure.
Traffic heading into the city along State Route 3 will be detoured along the Blue and Gray Parkway, then onto Dixon and Charles streets. Vehicles taller than 13 feet, six inches must continue on the Blue and Gray Parkway, using William Street for city access.
As a result of the extended closure, traffic is also expected to increase at the Falmouth Bridge and the U.S. 1 intersection with Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue. Traffic pattern changes at this location have also been made.
Hanson Avenue traffic is now limited to right turns only onto southbound U.S. 1, and northbound U.S. 1 traffic will not be allowed to turn left onto Hanson.
Vehicles on the west side of the highway that used Hanson or Riverside Drive to travel under the Falmouth Bridge to gain access to northbound U.S. 1 are unable to do so at this time because an ongoing utility project has temporarily closed Caroline Street in that area. Motorists should use Fall Hill Avenue to turn onto northbound U.S. 1.
On Princess Anne Street, the ramp to northbound U.S. 1 now has a traffic signal, allowing right turns toward the Falmouth Bridge with a green arrow.
Hannon said the modern new bridge will give motorists a smooth ride and will no longer have a 15-ton vehicle weight restriction. Significant improvements for pedestrian traffic will also be made, including an extra-wide pedestrian travel lane on the downstream side of the bridge, with a concrete barrier safely separating pedestrians from vehicular traffic.
“This will be nearly 10-feet-wide to walk and bike back and forth between Fredericksburg and Stafford, protected from traffic,” said Hannon.
Hannon said the new bridge will retain its traditional open-view railing. Lighting fixtures for the new bridge will be manufactured to match existing fixtures found in downtown Fredericksburg.
The first thing to happen over the next few weeks is the demolition of the bridge deck itself. Hannon said heavy equipment will be brought in to break the deck into sections for removal.
For the duration of the project, Hannon said walkers, runners and bicyclists will not be allowed access to the bridge at any time due to heavy equipment and the high volume of work activity associated with the project.
