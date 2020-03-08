WHILE the push continues for a future where self-driving cars are the norm, at present we humans seem averse to sharing the road with artificial intelligence.
And that’s saying a lot, given the proliferation of bad and dangerous drivers on the roads. Remember, more than 90 percent of crashes are the result of driver error.
Nevertheless, AAA’s annual automated vehicle survey found that 71 percent of people are afraid to ride in fully self-driving vehicles. That percentage is higher than last year (63 percent), and AAA thinks the results are related to high-profile crashes of automated cars.
“Automated vehicle technology is evolving on a very public stage and, as a result, it is affecting how consumers feel about it,” said Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of automotive engineering and industry relations. “Having the opportunity to interact with partially or fully automated vehicle technology will help remove some of the mystery for consumers and open the door for greater acceptance.”
Maybe so, but as impressive as today’s technology is in all facets, it’s difficult to get past the fact that computer tech isn’t perfect.
Ever had a computer freeze on you? Ever get ahold of some bad software? How about cyber hackers? And as impressive as AI is (remember, AI will eventually control the world), when it comes to car technology, it’s still in the toddler, or at best pre-teen, stage. Do you want to trust a toddler or pre-teen to take control of the wheel?
As AAA points out, though, newer vehicles already have “advanced driver assistance systems, which are considered the building blocks for fully self-driving vehicles.”
AAA believes that as more drivers experience that technology—adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and self parking—they will become more open to fully automated cars.
The auto club says 53 percent of U.S. residents are comfortable with lesser versions of automated transportation, such as automated delivery vehicles. But that comfort level drops drastically when our loved ones are in the vehicle.
A real-world example indicates that people could become more comfortable with automated vehicles.
AAA highlighted a pilot project using self-driving shuttles in three western states—California, Nevada and Utah.
“The self-driving shuttle was the first in the country to be fully integrated with smart city infrastructure and operate on open, public roads,” according to AAA. “Participants had the voluntary opportunity to take a survey post-ride regarding the impact of their personal experience with the shuttle on their perception of self-driving vehicles. Of those who responded, many reported their sentiment improved following the experience of riding the shuttle.”
But there are still a lot of doubters.
Along with distrust, skeptics also cited other reasons for doubting the future of automated vehicles. They don’t want to give up driving, for one. They also doubt that road infrastructure will measure up to the technology in cars.
AAA says experts believe automated vehicles are decades away, but adds, “It is likely that more highly automated vehicles will be on the roads in the coming years.”
