While many of us might be saddened to see the Chatham Bridge close for work—even if it’s only temporary—some residents had to find a new home because of the rehabilitation project.
The Virginia Department of Transportation noted last week that some feathered friends had to be moved from “the concrete niches under the bridge. For the safety of the nestlings, who cannot yet fly, VDOT environmental specialists Mark Haus and Stephen Sharpeta removed 100 cliff swallows and nine eggs from 42 nests on the bridge over the Rappahannock River in mid-June.”
VDOT said it coordinated the removal with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The birds were taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro, “where they will be cared for until they can be returned to the wild,” VDOT said.
Many of those cliff swallows will probably find new homes before the bridge reopens, which is expected to happen in October 2021, but maybe some will return to their improved home.
VRE prepped for riders’ return
The pandemic has really cut into mass transit use, and figures from the Virginia Railway Express show the drastic impact on train service.
In February, the daily rider trips on VRE’s Fredericksburg and Manassas lines totaled 18,692. That was typical. So was May 2019, when rider trips totaled 18,656.
Fast forward to this May, after people stopped commuting and VRE reduced its service. Last month there were just 508 average daily rider trips. In April, the same figure was 459 trips.
As a result of falling rider numbers, VRE’s fare revenue has dropped $3 million below budget estimates.
The good news is that trains had a 93 percent on-time rate in May, compared to 56 percent a year ago.
The commuter rail service has made preparations in hopes more riders will soon return, taking such measures as adding decals at stations and in trains to encourage social distancing.
VRE also is cleaning trains overnight with “acidic electrolyzed water,” which it described in a release as “a potent yet nonirritating disinfectant that kills viruses, even those more resilient to disinfection, and bacteria.”
VRE added that it has installed equipment allowing crews to create the cleaning solution at its maintenance and storage facilities, saying the “new enhanced cleaning system is environmentally friendly, using only salt, tap water, and electricity.”
According to a 2018 report in the Food Science & Nutrition journal, acidic electrolyzed water has gained momentum in recent years as a disinfectant for fruits, vegetables and meat.
VRE also has created a webpage dedicated to updating how many seats are available on trains and daily ridership figures.
Fewer trains continue to run, and seats are limited.
A pair of Fredericksburg line trains with 1,040 seats allow only 360 passengers because of social distancing.
As of Friday, the average daily ridership on those trains was a combined 165.
