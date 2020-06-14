Virginia was awarded a $232,500 grant last week to create a “systemic safety analysis tool,” aimed at something many might have forgotten during the chaos of 2020.
Crashes and injuries have mostly trended downward in recent months, for reasons we’re all aware of. So with the chaos of 2020, it’s easy to forget that driving also can be hazardous to your health.
Judging by recent deadly crashes, locally and in Northern Virginia, that reality has returned.
So far in June there have been 894 crashes resulting in 20 deaths and 461 injuries.
If the state continues returning to pre-virus status, expect the typical summertime spike in traffic crashes. Last June there were 10,590 crashes, and 68 deaths, statewide.
Maybe that’s a reason for the grant.
The U.S. Department of Transportation divvied up more than $3 million for a dozen grants, going to such areas as New Orleans and the Yakama Nation in Washington state.
All of the grants are focused on improving roadway safety.
Details are scarce as far as what Virginia’s tool will look like, but USDOT says it will “identify and visualize locations with higher levels of risk,” which could be improved by low-cost road improvements.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will manage the analysis tool. It appears the program will include an online element.
USDOT spokesperson McKenzie Barbknecht said in an email that VDOT had a strong proposal.
“VDOT’s application aligned well with the ... goals and evaluation criteria, and was a strong proposal that addresses infrastructure investment decision making through a systemic safety approach and the use of data.”
Bridge lockdowns
Just as things seem to be picking back up on the roadways, a major artery will be closing: the Chatham Bridge, set to be shuttered on June 22 for a major makeover.
The span is expected to remain closed until October 2021.
It’s not the only area bridge impacted by work. Here’s a roundup:
- U.S. 17 overpasses. Three spans over U.S. 17 in Stafford County will be rebuilt as part of the Rappahannock River crossing projects. Work has been underway for a while now in that area. Work on the crossing projects is expected to last into 2024.
- The Truslow Road bridge in Stafford closed in January to be rebuilt as part of the Interstate 95 express lanes project. The overpass is scheduled to reopen in the fall.
- American Legion bridge over I–95 in Stafford. Construction will start after the Truslow Road bridge is finished. The span will be closed for nine months.
- Potomac Creek bridge on U.S. 1 in Stafford. Work to improve the bridge is set to start this month, with completion set for July 2022.
- State Route 207 bridge in Caroline County. The southbound span over the Mattaponi River closed last week. Traffic is using one of the two lanes on the northbound bridge. The bridge will be demolished and rebuilt. It is expected to reopen in the summer of 2021.
