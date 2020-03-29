IF THERE is any silver lining with this confounded virus creeping across the globe, it can be found on the streets and highways, at least in Virginia.
Traffic has plummeted across the state and on Fredericksburg-area roads, including Interstate 95, which means something else has dipped this month as people telework, take time off or lose their jobs. The number of car crashes has dropped off the table—both across the state and locally—since social distancing became the norm.
Between March 1 and March 26 in 2019, there were 8,618 crashes reported across the state, with 4,640 injuries and 53 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The numbers were similar in 2018: 8,689 crashes, 4,196 injuries, 55 deaths.
The numbers for the same period this month?
- 2,638 crashes.
- 1,314 injuries.
- 40 deaths.
The Fredericksburg area mostly mirrors statewide figures. During the same March 2019 span in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and Fredericksburg, there were a combined 372 crashes, 232 injuries and two deaths.
This month, there have been 115 crashes, 34 injuries and seven deaths in the same three localities.
The seven area deaths, along with the statewide fatalities, seem high compared with what you would expect given the overall drop in crashes. Chalk it up as yet another statistical anomaly in these strange days.
Work to cause road closures
Expect closures this week on a pair of White Oak-area roads in Stafford as CSX repairs rail crossings.
Work scheduled for the railroad crossing on Hollywood Farm Road will close the road there from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Crews will do maintenance work, paving and upgrade the crossing.
On Friday, CSX crews will do maintenance upgrades at the Forest Lane crossing. The road there will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Signs will direct drivers to a suggested detour on State Route 3 and Caisson Road.
In Spotsylvania, a bridge project will keep a county road closed Monday and Tuesday.
Crews started work last week to replace the deck on the bridge spanning the Ta River, according to the VDOT. Rain forced the extension of the project into Monday and Tuesday.
The road will be closed at the bridge each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be open at all other times, VDOT said.
About 1,400 vehicles use the bridge each day, according to VDOT traffic counts.
Signs will alert drivers to the recommended detour of Partlow Road and Courthouse Road.
