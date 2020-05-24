SOME odd things are happening on the roads during the pandemic.
While more drivers seem to be venturing out now, the initial days under lockdown had roads looking like scenes of a zombie apocalypse, minus the zombies.
With wide open roads and no congestion to speak of, crashes were down. But fatalities increased.
How can that be?
Maybe there are zombies out there after all. The following accounts indicate that brain-dead creatures indeed roam among us, and they’re lurking behind the wheel.
The Virginia State Police, which has reported an “alarming uptick” of “excessive speed violations” during the pandemic, appear to have crossed paths with this evolved form of the living dead.
And this reporter’s eyes have witnessed at least three cases of what can only be explained as brainless driving decisions.
In two instances, motorcyclists zipped between cars in order to advance a few spots on U.S. 17 in light, but moving, traffic.
The other potential zombie-driver sighting happened on a recent weekday when a tow truck hauled a wide load (picture a large shed on a trailer) along River Road in Spotsylvania County. Cars and pickups alike were nearly hit or sent veering off the pavement and the wide load nearly careened off the narrow, windy road a time or two.
It appears some drivers should just stay home, pandemic or not.
Rappahannock River crossing update
Work has been underway for some time on the southbound Rappahannock River crossing, which will add three lanes to Interstate 95 from U.S. 17 in Stafford County to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg.
Work has yet to start on the northbound crossing project, which will add three additional lanes to the interstate. The state last week chose a contractor to do the northbound work, Pennsylvania-based Wagman Heavy Civil Inc.
In announcing the decision by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s local spokeswoman Kelly Hannon broke down some details about work that will be done at the U.S. 17 interchange as part of the northbound project:
- A new northbound I–95 auxiliary lane will run from U.S. 17 to the Centreport Parkway exit in Stafford.
- A sidewalk will be added underneath the I–95 overpasses, “which will link residential neighborhoods east of I–95 with commercial destinations west of I–95, providing safe passage for pedestrians to walk between home, work and businesses.”
- Replacement of the I–95 northbound collector–distributor bridge that carries traffic to and from the U.S. 17 interchange, “which will eliminate a lower-clearance bridge frequently struck by tractor–trailers and oversized vehicles.”
- Two new traffic signals will be added “to improve traffic flow and enhance safety through the interchange by reducing vehicle merging and weaving.” The new traffic pattern will work similarly to the changes at the State Route 3 interchange.
The northbound crossing project is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The southbound crossing is set to open in 2022
