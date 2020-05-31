Travelers of Lafayette Boulevard should be prepared for delays as work is set to begin this week on a roundabout just up the hill from the Blue and Gray Parkway intersection.
The roundabout is being built at the Fredericksburg Battlefield entrance and is part of the development under construction across Lafayette Boulevard.
According to an alert from the city, during the next two months “there will be 24/7 lane shifts on southbound Lafayette” between the Blue and Gray Parkway and St. Paul Street. The alert suggested drivers find alternate routes to avoid delays.
Also beginning this week, drivers should notice work at the U.S. 301 intersection near the Gate B entrance to the Dahlgren Naval Support Facility in King George County.
The $1.1 million project will lengthen three turn lanes at the intersection of U.S. 301, Owens Drive and Bennion Road, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
There will be lane closures as part of the work, but only during “off-peak hours,” which fall outside the typical morning and evening commuter rush periods.
Work is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 20.
Masks for mass transit services
In line with last week’s order by Virginia’s governor, mass transit riders will need to wear masks in one of numerous conditions set by the government in an attempt to stifle the spread of COVID-19.
The Virginia Railway Express, which has seen ridership plummet during the pandemic, will require riders to wear masks on the commuter trains.
VRE said in an news release that its trains are cleaned and disinfected twice daily and conductors wear masks. The commuter rail service asked riders “to use a face covering adhere to social distancing guidelines.”
Amtrak, Northern Virginia bus services and Metro trains also require face coverings for passengers.
Riders of FREDericksburg Regional Transit buses also must wear face coverings.
Other mass transit agencies are taking unconventional steps in what is expected to be, at the least, an awkward return to normal on buses and trains.
In New York City, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it will start using “ultraviolet lamps to disinfect trains, buses, stations and crew facilities. The lamps use UVC, which is safe for humans but kills the virus responsible for COVID-19.”
Using UVC on germs is nothing new, University of New Hampshire professor Jim Malley told WebMd.com, explaining that “germicidal ultraviolet technology has been around for probably 100 years and has had good success.”
WebMd also noted that UV lights have worked to combat other coronaviruses, including SARS. The downside with this type of UVC ray are the potentially nasty effects—it can cause cancer, “destroy our DNA and the corneas of our eyes,” according to the website.
