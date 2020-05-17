It looks like some changes are afoot for River Road in Spotsylvania County following a deadly crash.
In early March an out-of-control Cadillac Escalade driven by a 19-year-old county woman veered off River Road and into a yard, running over and killing 92-year-old Stephen Chadwick.
The crash investigation determined the Escalade driver ran off the right side of the road and then overcorrected, sending the SUV into the yard of the house in the 6100 block of the road.
As it does following all fatal crashes, the Virginia Department of Transportation reviewed the road for potential issues and found some improvements that could help make for a safer ride, local spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email.
River Road is a “country road” by all accounts. It is windy, hilly and narrow, with little to no shoulders. It’s fun to drive, but also dangerous. That won’t change whether there are safety improvements or not. That is the nature of rural roads.
VDOT looked at crash data for the stretch of just more than 4 miles from River Bluffs Drive to the Bragg Hill Road intersection, covering a period from October 2014 to this past October.
There were 76 crashes with at least $1,500 damage, injuries or fatalities. In those crashes, 26 people were injured and one died. Fifty-two of the crashes involved cars running off the road and striking an object. Five of the crashes involved head-on collisions.
Some people—especially those who live along River Road—think improvements are needed.
One such resident is Linda Clore, who contacted The Free Lance–Star following the March crash.
“My husband and I live in River Bluffs and also operate a wedding venue on River Road,” she wrote in an email. “The road is very narrow and curvy and even though the posted speed limit is not over 40, trust me, it is extremely rare that drivers adhere to it.”
She wants center-line rumble strips added to the road to help avoid crashes.
It doesn’t look like that will happen, but VDOT intends to make other improvements.
VDOT adds center-line rumble strips only to roads with speed limits of at least 45 mph, and the top legal speed on River Road is 40 mph. Also, VDOT’s primary goal is to install the rumble strips on primary roads, an effort which continues.
Hannon also pointed out a possible problem the rumble strips could cause on River Road, saying drivers “that cross a center-line rumble strip may overreact, and this may lead to an increase in drivers overcorrecting and running off the road for roadways with marginal shoulder conditions, which would have the opposite effect on safety.”
VDOT, along with Spotsylvania County, plans to use a different approach by focusing mostly on the road’s shoulders.
Officials intend to widen the shoulders “in spot locations” by about 1 foot on either side. Hannon said similar work is underway in Stafford County on two of its rural roads—Decatur and Ramoth Church roads.
Crews have added stone to build up shoulder sections that have dissipated. They have also removed grass and debris from other areas alongside River Road.
And they will add signs.
VDOT will install a curve warning sign “to help drivers navigate a sweeping curve in the 6100 block of River Road, east of the intersection with River Downs Drive,” Hannon said. “Our review found the curve can be safely traveled at the posted 40 mph speed, and the additional warning signs will alert drivers to the need to travel through this curve at the posted speed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.