More lane shifts are planned for Interstate 95 as part of the Rappahannock River crossing project.
The southbound lanes were set to be shifted 3 feet toward the median overnight Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a release. The shift will run from south of the U.S. 17 interchange to the Rappahannock River Bridge.
Shifting the lanes will allow crews more room to work, VDOT said.
More work will close the ramp to southbound I–95 from southbound U.S. 17 overnight Wednesday and Thursday while crews install concrete barriers, signs and lane markings.
Work has started on the $132 million southbound crossing, which will add three lanes to the interstate between U.S. 17 and State Route 3. The new lanes are scheduled to open in 2022. A companion project will do the same on the northbound side. Work is set to start on that project in late 2020 and be finished in 2024.
Lanes were shut down for an 18-hour stretch on northbound I–95 over the weekend while crews shifted lanes to help with work on the U.S. 17 overpasses as part of the crossing project.
