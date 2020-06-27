A group of business and property owners along Mudd Tavern Road is pushing back against Spotsylvania County’s plans to cut out the middle of a planned connector road and turn it into a pair of dead ends.
The supervisors were set to vote on cutting the connector road project cost by $1.5 million before the group asked for a delay so they could talk about the proposal. Some asked for a public hearing. The board decided to talk with at least one of the property owners and revisit the issue at its July 28 meeting.
The Mudd Tavern Road project will widen the road from two to four lanes between Interstate 95 and U.S. 1. The proposed connector road would run just north of and parallel to Mudd Tavern, creating a secondary route between the interstate and U.S. 1.
The proposed change would remove the middle portion of the connector road, where a roundabout with a connecting road to Mudd Tavern Road is planned. If the change is approved, part of the connector road and two cul de sacs would instead be built.
The only reason given by the county for the change is to reduce the cost of the connector road project, thus cutting the share it must pay for the work.
Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said the issue came up because “VDOT proposed prices we can’t afford.”
According to a report by Assistant County Administrator Wanda Parrish and Assistant Director for Transportation Planning Paul Agnello, “The project has increased above the $6,480,000 project budget by at least $1,500,000 and any additional cost above the project budget is the responsibility of the County.”
The Mudd Tavern project garnered state funding through the Smart Scale program, which grades and ranks projects for a pot of money. According to VDOT’s Dashboard, the Mudd Tavern Road project’s budget has increased by “up to” $5 million.
The current estimated cost for the connector road, updated in May, is $7.7 million. The Mudd Tavern project has an estimated total cost of $21.5 million.
The project is fully funded by a combination state and county money, local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email. She said VDOT offered the alternative design being considered by the board at the request of the county.
Seven people, opposed to what the county calls a “reduction in scope” of the project, spoke during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, asking for a delay in a proposed resolution on the consent agenda.
The speakers said the change runs contrary to the purpose of the planned connector road, which is a secondary part of the widening project on Mudd Tavern Road, between U.S. 1 and the Interstate 95 interchange.
Some of the property owners also said the change isn’t what they agreed to when selling right-of-way for the project, explaining that the connector road would serve as another access to their properties. They said the secondary road would be crucial for their businesses during work on Mudd Tavern Road.
Angela Foroughi, a local engineer representing one property owner, told supervisors she worked for VDOT when the project first came about. The proposed change, she said, erases important reasons for the project: improving safety and creating more efficient traffic movement with the addition of the secondary route between U.S. 1 and the interchange.
Several of the opponents of the change said the county stood to lose more than it thinks will be saved, intimating it would hurt businesses and growth in the area.
One property owner said changing the plans would delay both projects by two years.
VDOT’s Hannon confirmed the delay, saying the project would need to be redesigned. More public hearings also would be required, as would another round of right-of-way negotiations.
