UPDATE: 12:35 P.M.: All lanes of I-95 southbound are now open in Stafford County between the Rappahannock River bridge and Exit 133 (Route 17). The scene of an earlier crash has been cleared.
UPDATE 11:41 A.M.: VDOT reports a single lane of I-95 southbound traffic in Stafford County is able to pass the scene of the vehicle crash near the Rappahannock River bridge on the left southbound shoulder. All other southbound lanes remain closed. Approximately 4 miles of congestion exists leading up to the incident scene.
A crash has shut down southbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release just before 11 a.m. Thursday.
VDOT said the crash happened just north of the Rappahannock River bridge and that drivers “should expect major delays.”
I have a Proposal for Parallel Road with Trail on the West side of I-95. This new road would help keep traffic moving in our region and give us many more driving alternatives to avoid the most congested roads. Over 1,400 people support it.
Please check of the proposal.
https://www.facebook.com/stafford.rebel/posts/2594385730671392
