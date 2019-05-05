An early morning full closure is scheduled this week on U.S. 17 at the Interstate 95 interchange in Stafford County.
The “full traffic stop” on the northbound side of the highway is set for Wednesday from midnight to 3 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
All northbound lanes will be closed for up to 30 minutes while crews move a crane in the median. During the full traffic stop on the northbound side of the highway, all lanes on southbound U.S. 17 and all I–95 on ramps and off ramps will remain open.
The work is part of the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project.
That project will add three lanes to the interstate from U.S. 17 to State Route 3. The project also includes rebuilding the bridges at the U.S. 17 interchange, along with adding a new three-lane span over the Rappahannock River south of the interchange.