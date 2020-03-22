Stafford County Animal Shelter (copy)

Kyle Roberson of the Stafford County Animal Shelter spends time with Duke. Those wishing to visit the shelter must make an appointment.

 FILE / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Animal shelters in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties have significantly limited public access to their facilities in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both have closed their doors to walk-in visitors, but will remain staffed during regular business hours to serve customers on an appointment-only basis.

Appointments for potential adoptions and other services provided by the shelters can be made by calling or emailing the respective animal control office.

Staff members at all area shelters said visitors must be healthy and show no signs of illness when they arrive at the facility.

“We’re trying to do the right thing and keep our staff and the public as safe as we can and give our animals the best care possible,” said Capt. William Tydings, Spotsylvania County’s animal control officer.

Appointments are also required in Stafford and Spotsylvania County for residents wishing to surrender or redeem animals at the shelters.

For stray animals after hours, residents should call their respective county’s non-emergency telephone number for assistance.

Animals available for adoption at all county shelters can be viewed online.

As of last week, King George County’s animal shelter remained open for regular operations.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

