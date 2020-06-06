A Saturday afternoon house fire in southern Stafford County caused significant damage to a home and displaced two adults, according to county officials.
Stafford County firefighters were dispatched to the 40 block of Cannon Ridge Drive at 4:39 p.m. and encountered smoke and fire in the garage of a single-family home, which extended to the second floor of the structure.
Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said the fire caused significant damage to the home and he believes the home will no longer be habitable.
Cardello said the two adults who reside in the home were out of town at the time of the fire.
An investigation is ongoing.
