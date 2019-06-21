Two young area men received prison sentences Friday for their roles in an incident last year in which another young man was shot in the back in Fredericksburg.
Miquel D. Jenkins, 21, of Fredericksburg was ordered to serve two years and four months and Montez White, 21, of Spotsylvania County was ordered to serve a year and three months.
Jenkins pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to malicious wounding, while White pleaded to conspiring to discharge a firearm from a vehicle. A firearms charges against Jenkins was dropped.
The charges stemmed from an Oct. 17 incident on Wellington Lakes Drive in the Camden Hill Apartment complex in the city. According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Justin Witt, Jenkins, White and another young man went to a home to confront someone other than the eventual victim. It remains unclear what the dispute was about.
After a number of family members came out of the house, Witt said, the three retreated to their vehicle and began to drive off. As they were leaving, witnesses said Jenkins fired shots from the back seat of the vehicle, striking the victim, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses gave police the names of the three people in the fleeing vehicle and Jenkins and White were arrested the next day. The gun was never recovered.
Jenkins is also facing a charge in Spotsylvania of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute. He was arrested May 28 while free on bond on the Fredericksburg charges.
A number of supporters of both the defendants and the victims were in court Friday for an expected trial. After attorneys for the defendants announced that a plea agreement had been reached, some of those supporters got into a heated dispute in the hallway that had a number of deputies and police officers rushing to break it up.