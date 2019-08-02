Three Stafford County supervisor seats will be on November’s ballot, but only one incumbent will face a challenger.
Jack Cavalier, a Republican who represents the county’s Griffis–Widewater District, is facing Democratic newcomer Tinesha Allen.
Allen is a 2012 graduate of Vanderbilt University, where she earned a degree in political science. She is a student at Shenandoah University’s Northern Virginia Campus in Leesburg, and is expected to graduate next year with a degree in nursing.
According to her website, Allen will address crowded, underfunded schools and will support teachers, firefighters, emergency responders, law enforcement and public servants who “work tirelessly to protect and improve our county, but are not paid as such.” Allen also says she will offer “realistic ideas and solutions as a leader and not an opportunist.”
Cavalier was first elected to the county’s board of supervisors in 1999 and is serving his fourth term. He served as chairman in 2004, 2007 and 2014 and as vice chairman in 2002 and 2006. He also serves on the Public Safety Committee, as well as the Finance, Audit and Budget Committee. If reelected, Cavalier says he will continue to improve county roads, build a new high school and elementary school, bring broadband to Widewater, and continue to attract high technology jobs to the county.
As of June 30, Allen had raised $5,349 in campaign contributions, compared to $4,135 raised by Cavalier.
Rock Hill District Supervisor Wendy Maurer, a Republican, has served as a county supervisor since November 2015, but will not seek reelection.
Maurer, who has been coping with Myelofibrosis for the past 13 years, said “Recent changes in my health require me to spend more time focusing on a long–term solution.”
As a result of her departure from local politics, Maurer’s seat is being sought by two candidates—a Republican and a Democrat.
Crystal Vanuch, the Republican candidate, is a Stafford County native and a graduate of both Brooke Point High School and Virginia Wesleyan University, where she majored in business.
Vanuch has served on the Stafford County Planning Commission for the past three years. During the last two years, she has also served as both chair and vice chair of the commission.
According to Vanuch’s website, the candidate’s top campaign priorities are managing new housing growth, prioritizing roadway safety improvements and properly funding schools.
As of June 30, Vanuch had raised $17,451 for her campaign.
Democratic candidate Gwen Bell is a local business owner and served over 20 years as a deputy sheriff in Fairfax County. She has been a resident of Stafford since 2002.
Bell is a graduate of National Louis University, where she earned a master’s degree in business management.
Bell’s campaign material says her focus will be “to support the county’s infrastructure by ensuring we maintain the standards of education in our community.” She also wants to introduce a plan to retain experienced county employees, as well as recruit and train new employees. Bell said she will focus on road safety improvements and economic growth in the region.
As of June 30, Bell’s campaign had raised $5,990.
George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen is running unopposed.
Coen, an independent, has served as a supervisor since February 2018 when he replaced Del. Bob Thomas, who left the board to serve in the state General Assembly. Coen won a special election last November to finish out Thomas’ term on the board, and is now seeking a full, four–year term.
Coen supports the land use tax credit and purchase of development rights program. He also led efforts to return the firefighter training program to the county’s school system and helped establish a headquarters for the Patawomeck Indian Tribe at Little Falls Farm, which is adjacent to Duff McDuff Green Memorial Park on State Route 3.
As of June 30, Coen had raised $2,350 for his campaign.