The next nationwide census is less than 200 days away.
Beginning in January 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin its official public campaign with a goal of completing the national census by April 1.
Census data is collected every 10 years.
“We use those numbers to make sure we can meet the current and future demand for schools, water, infrastructure planning, neighborhood planning, public safety and other government services,” said Stafford County Supervisor Gary Snellings.
Questions on the 2020 census include the number of people living or staying in the home, whether the home is owned or rented, and the sex, age and race of each person in the home.
Responses to the census are required by law, and a complete and accurate count in the census is critical, as the figures affect community funding, congressional representation, the redrawing of congressional, state and local legislative districts, and more.
Unlike in years past, next year’s census will be the first time residents can respond to the questionnaire online. The traditional response options will also be available.
By April 1, 2020, every home in America will have received an invitation to participate in the census by either submitting the information online, by phone, or by mail.
In May, census workers will visit those residents who did not respond to the initial invitation to participate in the census. These representatives will have valid photo identification badges with a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. Census workers will never ask participants for social security numbers, anything on behalf of a political party, bank or credit card information.
To avoid a home visit from a census worker, complete the census questionnaire as soon as the invitation to participate is received.
The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by federal law to protect all information it gathers, using data it collects only for statistical purposes. Statistics never identify specific homes or residents within the home.
Although the census campaign doesn’t officially kick off until early next year, census workers may be in neighborhoods later this year verifying addresses and conducting quality checks in preparation for the 2020 census.
Visit 2020census.gov for more information.
