UPDATED: 4:43 p.m.
Stafford County utility crews completed repair work on a water line break near the county's Smith Lake water plant at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
County officials report water supplies are back to normal and previous water conservation measures urged by the county Wednesday afternoon have been lifted.
Earlier in the day, Andrew Spence, Stafford County’s director of communications, had described the break in the vicinity of Moncure Lane as “extremely serious.”
The break caused a limited amount of pumping capacity for residents in North Stafford, especially those living north of Courthouse Road and along the State Route 610 corridor. County officials had asked residents to immediately stop washing dishes and running dishwashers, doing laundry, washing cars, watering lawns, takings baths and showers, or doing anything routine that required the use of water until repairs were made.
Any lingering issues as a result of the break should be reported to county officials at 540/658-8616.
