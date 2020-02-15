A search continues for a 17-year-old boy wanted in connection with the killing of his mother and brother Friday night. The boy’s father was also shot and injured.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies say Levi Norwood’s father Joshua, 37, returned home approximately 6 p.m. Friday to find his wife Jennifer, 34, and their son Wyatt, 6, shot to death. Sheriff’s officials say after the father discovered the deaths, young Norwood fired several shots at his father, injuring him.
The father notified 911 and was later taken to a nearby medical facility where he is currently listed in stable condition.
Police responding to the scene and attempted to negotiate with Norwood, who was believed to be barricaded inside the residence in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in the Midland southern area of the county, near the Stafford County line.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Hartman said law enforcement officials entered the home about 10:15 p.m., searched the house, outbuildings and other areas of the property, but Norwood could not be located. A broader search of the area continued through the night, including door-to-door checks with area residents.
This effort was assisted by surrounding law enforcement agencies, helicopter units, unmanned aerial systems and K-9 units.
As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Hartman said the search continues. For now, law enforcement officials urge residents to shelter in place, including locking all doors and vehicles as the police continue their search. Area residents can expect to see a continued high police presence in the area as well as roadblocks near the crime scene.
Norwood is a white male with short, purple hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees Norwood should call 911 immediately or the Fauquier County Sheriff's office at 540/347-3300.
(Updated at 4:05 p.m.)
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stolen vehicle that they believe is associated with the double homicide that occurred Friday evening in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road.
A red, 2007 Toyota Camry, with Virginia tags WNG-7739, was stolen in 10000 block of Rogues Road near Crockett Park, either Friday evening or early Saturday morning. Police believe the vehicle may be occupied by Levi Norwood, 17, the suspect in the murders.
Norwood is considered armed and dangerous and detectives have information that could indicate Norwood may have planned to leave the state.
The sheriff’s office said if the vehicle or the suspect is spotted, citizens should not approach the vehicle, but remain at a safe distance and call 911 immediately.
Residents with home surveillance devices are also asked to review camera file footage from Friday evening through Saturday morning and immediately notify the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office of any suspicious activity by calling 540/347-3300. Caller identities will be protected.
Fauquier County School Superintendent David Jeck said all activities in the county school system are cancelled until Tuesday, including church services. On Tuesday morning, counselors and psychologists will be at Mary Walter Elementary and Liberty High Schools to provide assistance to students and staff.
(2) comments
guns suck
Like any tool that is misused, knives, hammers, axes, sharp sticks, cars, even fire -- guns can also be misused. But instead of educating people on how to prevent or even reduce the misuse, those who have an unreasoning fear of firearms, would have us deny them to those who do not misuse them. Do we ever hear the cries to ban hammers or sticks when they are misused to cause harm? No, because the user of the tool is rightly blamed for the misuse, not the tool. Those who would ban guns are taking the simple-minded way out, with 'the law of unintended consequences' in full expression. They won't get the guns of criminals and they will leave the victims of those criminals disarmed and vulnerable.
