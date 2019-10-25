Two business owner are competing in the Nov. 5 election for the open supervisor’s seat in Stafford County’s Rock Hill District.
Both Democrat Gwen Bell and Republican Crystal Vanuch have canvassed the North Stafford district to promote their plans to tackle a variety of issues in hopes of succeeding Supervisor Wendy Maurer, who is not seeking a second term.
Vanuch has served on the county’s Planning Commission for the past four years and is currently the chairwoman.
“I have a proven record of managing growth in a smart and strategic way and voting to protect our schools and roads from thousands of additional homes,” she said.
Vanuch considers herself a “passionate problem solver” who has solutions for complex issues the county faces. She’s campaigning on managing growth, improving schools and making local roadways safer.
Vanuch said she will also work to bring thriving economic development to the county “to offset our tax base from the backs of the residential taxpayers.”
Bell is a former Prince William County resident who has lived in Stafford for the past 15 years. Bell and her family moved to the county after “setting out to find the best area based on what we could afford.”
Bell is a retired Fairfax County deputy with a master’s degree in business management. Since 2005, she and her husband have owned and operated a Stafford-based commuter van company that provides service to mostly federal employees commuting to Washington. The company manages 27 vans and serves over 200 customers.
“I didn’t know how I’d use my master’s degree, but after moving to Stafford and seeing the traffic here, I came up with an idea of the vanpool to help alleviate traffic in the area,” said Bell.
Bell said her top campaign issues are transportation, education and economic development. She believes Stafford is unique because of where it lies along the Interstate 95 corridor.
“In the Northern Virginia area, we’re the last community or county to be developed,” said Bell. “It is so important that now is the time that we ensure we make strategic decisions with our economic development in order to be the county that we desire it to be.”
After graduating from Stafford’s Brooke Point High School, Vanuch graduated magna cum laude from Virginia Wesleyan University with a degree in business.
She owns a small public affairs firm with a client base of about a dozen health care and nonprofit advocacy organizations. The firm specializes in communications and grassroots efforts to help fill patients’ unmet needs and enroll them in clinical trials.
Vanuch also works with federal and state legislators to help patients access drugs they cannot afford, to research cures for children with rare diseases, and to help elderly patients find affordable health care.
Vanuch is a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stafford and mentors teen girls in hopes they will become successful leaders in the community.
Bell said she entered the race because of her frustration over elected officials’ failure to address her transportation concerns. Bell said she called three supervisors and never received a response.
“If I’m having that problem, other residents in the community are having similar issues,” Bell said. “I just wanted to sit down and talk with them.”
Bell also said the county is falling short on attracting new businesses and growing its tax base.
“By us soliciting and bringing the right establishments to Stafford, as well as to the airport area, we could utilize those tax bases to bring money and jobs to the county,” said Bell.
“If we have jobs in Stafford, we won’t have as much traffic going up and down the I-95 corridor,” added.
Both Bell and her husband serve as deacons in their local church and work with the homeless and underprivileged in the area.
“My biggest thing is: people matter,” Bell said. “It’s about our community. That’s my main goal, to advocate on behalf of the citizens of Stafford.”
